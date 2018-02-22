Image caption David Lidington said he hoped the devolved administrations would engage with the proposal "constructively"

A "considerable offer" has been tabled by the UK government in a bid to break the deadlock with the Welsh Government over a key Brexit law.

It would see most powers in devolved areas, which currently run at an EU-level, head from Brussels to Cardiff.

It comes ahead of a meeting of UK, Welsh and Scottish ministers on Thursday.

But the Welsh Government said the UK government's publication of the proposals was "unhelpful".

Sources from both sides have told BBC Wales that they were not expecting an agreement to be reached on Thursday, but that progress was being made.

If passed by Parliament, the EU Withdrawal Bill will place EU law on the UK statute book after Brexit.

Both devolved administrations have accused UK ministers of a "power-grab" over the legislation, in a dispute over the return of powers in devolved areas from Brussels after Brexit.

As the bill stands, powers that are in devolved areas but operated at an EU-level would return to the UK government, which would then, in turn, decide which powers go to Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Under the new proposals, the majority of these powers would head directly to the Welsh Assembly and Scottish Parliament.

However, some would be kept in Westminster, a measure the UK government has said was needed to "protect our vital UK internal market".

In February, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said he was "more optimistic" a deal could be reached.

Since then, UK, Welsh and Scottish government officials have been working behind the scenes in an attempt to find a compromise.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting, Mr Lidington said: "The proposal that we have put on the table is a considerable offer that I hope the devolved administrations will engage with constructively."

He added: "All sides agree certain areas will require common frameworks - and it's therefore imperative that we don't make life more difficult for businesses and families across the UK as we manage the process of bringing new powers back from the EU."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We will go to the... meeting intent on protecting the devolution settlement and engaging in meaningful talks, despite the unhelpful approach of the UK government."

BBC Wales also understands that the Welsh Government is in a position to introduce a so-called Continuity Bill designed to protect Welsh powers to the assembly in the coming weeks.

AMs have already unanimously backed a Plaid Cymru motion to introduce a Continuity Bill.