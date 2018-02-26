Image copyright Getty Images

Arguments in favour of free trade between the UK and the US will be made by Wales' first minister on his week-long trip to North America.

Carwyn Jones is meetings with politicians and business people, starting in Washington DC on Monday.

He said trade and investment from North America would become even more important after Brexit.

Mr Jones, who campaigned against leaving the EU, said there were "exciting opportunities" ahead.

He will also visit Canada and New York, where he will speak at a UN event on women's rights and meet Hillary Clinton.

The trip includes St David's Day-themed events to promote Wales as a destination for businesses and tourists.

North America is Wales' biggest export market after Europe. Official data shows the value of exports declined since 2012 but rose again to almost £2.5bn in 2016.

The Welsh Government said 270 US-owned companies employ almost 50,000 people here.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New York is one of the stops on Carwyn Jones's tour of North America

Before landing in Washington, Mr Jones said: "America is Wales' most important business partner and I want to build on the strong trade links that exist between our two countries as we leave the EU.

"While in the US, I want to gain a better understanding of the USA's position on future trading arrangements with the UK and will press the case for developing a free trade agreement between our countries.

"Exciting opportunities for trade with North America lie ahead and, in my discussions with American businesses and politicians, I will reaffirm our commitment to boosting trade between Wales and the USA.

"As Wales and the UK prepare to leave the EU, I want to reassure investors and visitors from the United States that Wales remains an outward looking and welcoming country."

His comments come despite him previously emphasising the importance of maintaining trade links with the EU after Brexit.

The Welsh Government wants the UK to retain "full and unfettered access" to the single market.

Mr Jones has also said the UK should stay in the customs union, something that would prevent it entering new trade deals with other countries.

However, in a statement before arriving in the US, the first minister said he would "press the case for developing a free trade agreement between our countries".

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said: "It's lamentable that on the first minister's watch, trade with the USA has declined by 13% since 2013.

"If this trade mission is to succeed where so many others have not, then I would strongly suggest that the first minister ceases his bellyaching and doom-laden prophesising over Brexit."

He added that trade opportunities can be maximised "only through positive and collaborative working with the UK government".