Image caption Huw Irranca-Davies says adopting or fostering a child can be incredibly rewarding

Wales needs more LGBT people to consider adopting or fostering children, Children's minister Huw Irranca-Davies has said.

One in eight adoptions were by same sex couples in 2016-17, following an overhaul of adoption rules in 2005.

Ministers say there are currently 140 children waiting to be adopted and 4,435 in foster care.

Mr Irranca-Davies made his appeal to mark LGBT Adoption and Fostering Week.

"The responsibility for raising a child is considerable, but the reward of seeing a child grow up and achieve their true potential is such an incredible experience," he said.

"One in eight adoptions in Wales during 2016-17 were to same-sex couples, but I want to encourage more LGBT people to consider adopting or fostering children."

The Welsh Government said six out of ten children waiting for adoption have brothers and sisters, meaning couples able to adopt a group of children were particularly needed.

There is also demand for more foster carers as many are nearing retirement.