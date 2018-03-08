Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones pledged to make Wales the "safest place to be a woman in the whole of Europe"

The first minister has said "despicable behaviour" from "powerful men" was preventing women from speaking out against sexual harassment.

In a speech on International Women's Day, Carwyn Jones said he had witnessed "campaigns and conspiracy theories, victim blaming and vile treatment".

Speaking in Oxford, he said the global debate on harassment had had a "profound impact" on politics.

Mr Jones pledged to make Wales "the safest place to be a woman" in Europe.

Speaking on Thursday at St Hugh's College - founded by a woman for women - the first minister said there had been an "ugly" backlash against those who spoke against harassment.

"I have witnessed campaigns and conspiracy theories, victim blaming and vile treatment towards women who choose to speak out," he said.

"This behaviour, as ever, has been driven by powerful men through traditional media, content to sensationalise regardless of the consequences.

"And more viciously still, through the use of social media - where the law of the jungle seems to apply.

"Bullies are not brought to justice and, on at least one occasion I know of, harassment extended from online abuse to direct harassment of a woman who chose to speak out."

Period poverty

Mr Jones said the Welsh Government would work with the equalities charity Chwarae Teg to draw up new laws to make Wales "the safest place to be a woman in the whole of Europe".

Legislation would address issues such as moving gender to the forefront of all decision-making, delivering gender-balanced public appointments, and working with councils create a sustainable response to "period poverty".

Earlier this week, Rhondda Cynon Taff councillors backed plans to make sanitary products available free of charge to all girls in the county through dispensers at school.

Mr Jones and other party leaders in the assembly have agreed procedures to deal with complaints about sexual harassment by AMs.

Claims about inappropriate behaviour with women were the reason why Mr Jones fired Carl Sargeant from his cabinet in November - accusations the Alyn and Deeside AM denied before he was found dead at his home four days later.