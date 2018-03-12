Image copyright UK Government Image caption Alun Cairns and Damian Green at Brexit talks with the Welsh Government last September

On a scale of one to ten society is on step one when it comes to gender equality, the Welsh secretary has said.

Alun Cairns said there had been "significant progress" on the treatment of young female journalists compared to the "horror stories" of the past.

He will share a platform with former colleague Damian Green on Wednesday.

Mr Green was "asked to quit" as Theresa May's deputy after an inquiry into what he said he knew about pornography found on his office computer in 2008.

He also apologised for making writer Kate Maltby feel uncomfortable in 2015.

Mr Cairns, the Conservative Vale of Glamorgan MP, said Mr Green had worked "very positively" for all in society.

The Welsh Secretary was hosting an International Women's Day-themed business breakfast in Cardiff on Monday attended by female business leaders and prominent women in Welsh public life.

Asked about the former first secretary's apology to Ms Maltby and his willingness to speak alongside him, he replied: "I don't know all the facts about that. Damian Green knows all the facts around it.

"Obviously the report talks about the ministerial code and the misleading statement he made, and we need to look at what came out in terms of the evidence, what the complainant said, and what he will have responded with."

Mr Cairns added: "From the way I have seen Damian Green work, I have seen him working very positively for the benefit of everyone in society."

Mr Green, who was born in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, left the government in December after an inquiry found he had breached the ministerial code by making "inaccurate and misleading" statements about his knowledge of material found on his computer.