Image copyright TLP Image caption The tidal lagoon would have an operational life of 120 years

The proposed Swansea tidal lagoon would produce energy "more than twice as expensive" as the Hinkley C nuclear power station, Business Secretary Greg Clark has told MPs.

Ynys Mon Labour MP Albert Owen had urged him to make a decision to help "maximise our potential" in marine energy and spread prosperity to Wales.

Mr Clark said he did not want to "close the door" on the project.

But he said ministers had to minimise the impact on consumers' bills.

A UK government-commissioned report published in January 2017 said the scheme should get the go-ahead but ministers are still considering their decision.

"The particular Swansea proposal was very much more expensive, more than twice as expensive as the Hinkley nuclear power station, for example," Mr Clark told the Commons on Tuesday.

"But we are in discussions with our colleagues in the Welsh Government. I don't want to close the door on something if it is possible to find a way to justify it as being affordable to consumers."

Mr Clark said First Minister Carwyn Jones had acknowledged "genuine challenges" facing the Swansea scheme.

"The first minister wrote to me yesterday and acknowledged the - as he put it - genuine challenges considering a proposal with untried technology with high capital costs and significant uncertainties.

"That's why I think the best way is to explore all of the possibilities, to recognise the constraints. That's what I've committed to do with colleagues in the Welsh Government."