People who buy homes outright should be given the same rights to challenge estate management companies as those who buy leaseholds, a Labour AM has said.

Hefin David said freeholders can be "powerless" to find redress.

While leaseholders can take estate management firms - used to maintain new-build estates - to tribunals, freeholders can not, he said.

The AM for Caerphilly will call for new legislation in a Senedd debate.

"The whole regulation of estate management and property management lacks teeth," he said.

Management firms can be used on new-build estates to manage communal areas not looked after by the developer or the council.

The AM said constituents had complained to him about some of the standard of work they have seen, and that freeholders being are required to sign deeds of covenants to make regular payments with such firms, leaving them tied to the firms.

Mr David said: "I'm proposing legislation that would give freeholders the right to challenge that through a tribunal, through a civil legal process."

"Any newly built estate would likely have this issue," he said, saying other AMs had told him they had heard the same from their constituents.

Mr David added it was a "grey area" as to whether it was a matter that was devolved.

"This is possibly the only area that leaseholders have more rights than freeholders," he said.

Mr David's legislative proposal calls for freeholders who pay charges for the maintenance of communal areas and facilities on a private or mixed-use estates to be given equivalent rights as leaseholders to challenge the reasonableness of service charges.