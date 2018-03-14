Image caption Carwyn Jones said the poisoning of a former Russian spy was "unjustifiable and appalling".

The Labour First Minister of Wales has offered Theresa May full support over the action she is taking over events in Salisbury last week.

The Prime Minister announced the UK will expel 23 diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on a former spy.

Carwyn Jones' unequivocal support comes despite Jeremy Corbyn's spokesman raising questions about Russia's guilt.

Russia denies being involved in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal.

Speaking outside No.10 Downing Street after a meeting with Mrs May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, he said: "We met this afternoon of course in the shadow of the unjustifiable and appalling event in Salisbury recently.

"I expressed my full support to the prime minister for the robust and proportionate action she has taken.

"It is hugely important that where incidents like this take place that the right response is made to them, and that has been done."