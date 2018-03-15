Image caption Neil McEvoy was expelled from Plaid's assembly group after an "irrevocable breakdown of trust"

Neil McEvoy is waiting to hear what his future is as a member of Plaid Cymru, after a five hour disciplinary hearing.

The South Wales Central AM was expelled from the Plaid assembly group after what a party spokeswoman called an "irrevocable breakdown of trust".

Mr McEvoy said he had been "forced out" of the group and would continue to represent the people who elected him.

The party said deliberations following the hearing were still ongoing.

Plaid Cymru has passed on other complaints to the assembly's standards commissioner.

The disciplinary hearing was called to consider separate complaints about Mr McEvoy's behaviour.

A party official said on Thursday evening: "Deliberations are ongoing. We cannot comment further at this point."

Mr McEvoy told BBC Wales: "No decision has been taken at this stage.

"A decision will be reached as soon as possible."