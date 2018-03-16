An investigation has been launched by the Welsh Government into how the first minister's personal email addresses were published on its own website.

Details of two private email accounts for Carwyn Jones were included in a letter published on the Freedom of Information disclosure log.

It was removed after BBC Wales asked the Welsh Government about their publication.

In a statement, it said: "We are investigating this."

The details were revealed in a letter of rejection from the Welsh Government to a request for information about messages sent to and from Mr Jones' personal email accounts.

The original request had asked that the private email addresses be redacted in the event that the information was released.

But when the rejection letter quoted the original request, it failed to disguise the first minister's personal details.

Data protection rules mean identifiable personal details are routinely removed when organisations respond to requests for information.