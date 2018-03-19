Image copyright PA

Lord Richard of Ammanford, the Labour peer and leader of the House of Lords under Tony Blair, has died aged 85.

He called for more powers and AMs for the Welsh Assembly in a 2004 report for the Welsh Government.

Born in Betws, Carmarthenshire, Ivor Richard was MP for Barons Court in London from 1964 to 1974.

He was British ambassador to the United Nations from 1974 to 1979 and a European commissioner from 1981 to 1985, before being made a peer in 1990.