A bill to prevent what Welsh ministers call a Whitehall "power-grab" is expected to be passed by AMs later.

The Continuity Bill would bring powers over devolved matters currently wielded at EU level to Cardiff Bay.

The draft legislation is being fast-tracked amid a row between Welsh Labour and UK Conservative ministers over the UK government's Brexit Bill.

UK ministers have said they intend to keep a limited number of powers in devolved areas temporarily.

The bill cleared the second stage of the legislative process on Tuesday when a Committee of the Whole Assembly debated a series of amendments.

According to First Minister Carwyn Jones the legislation is needed "to protect devolution" and the UK government's EU Withdrawal Bill is "unacceptable".

However, he remains in favour of reaching an agreement with ministers in Whitehall and talks are ongoing.

The UK government insists its proposals would "strengthen devolution" and the reason for holding some powers back temporarily is to establish UK-wide frameworks post-Brexit.

Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs will vote in favour of the Continuity Bill.

UKIP's AMs will have a free vote and the Conservatives are expected to vote against.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies has called the legislation "a complete waste of time", saying ministers and AMs should be spending their time "dealing with the day-to-day issues that people raise in Wales".