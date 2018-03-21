An independent expert is to be drafted in to help an assembly committee inquiry into how the behaviour of AMs is governed.

The inquiry was launched in the wake of claims of sexual harassment in the world of politics last autumn.

AMs on the standards committee think more time is needed to understand issues around inappropriate behaviour.

An interim policy, including a confidential complaints service, is to be implemented after Easter.

In a statement members of the committee said on Wednesday: "In the light of the evidence heard, the committee is unanimous that it needs more time to better understand how the issues around inappropriate behaviour are addressed at the National Assembly for Wales."

The statement continued: "As a result, the committee has agreed to appoint an independent expert adviser to help the Committee navigate through the issues raised as part of this inquiry."

The interim policy will include "the development of a Dignity and Respect Policy, the establishment of a confidential complaints referral service and ensuring the complaints procedure is clear and consistent".

Last week the chair of the committee, Jane Bryant told the Senedd that a new dignity and respect policy would show their "desire to reassure everyone who works here and those who visit us that they will be free from any form of harassment" as well as "a commitment to ensuring that inappropriate behaviour has no place at the National Assembly".