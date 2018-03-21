Image copyright Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt has offered a £4.2bn pay deal to NHS workers in England, and has urged the Welsh Government to follow his example.

The offer by the UK government's health secretary is worth at least 6.5% over three years to staff such as nurses and porters.

Under Treasury public spending rules, it means the Welsh Government could get an estimated additional £210m to spend.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Mr Hunt told the Commons on Wednesday: "I very much hope the devolved governments will follow suit with this deal, although I have to say that for every pound per head we put into the NHS in England Labour in Wales has only been putting in 57 pence."

Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, said he welcomed the fact that NHS workers in England "will finally be getting a pay rise that they deserve".

He asked Mr Hunt to clarify how much extra cash the Welsh Government would get as a result of the deal.

Mr Hunt told him: "This constitutes an investment by the Treasury of £4.2bn.

"The normal Barnett consequentials will apply so it is perfectly possible for the Labour government in Wales to replicate this deal in Wales if they choose to.

"But of course we do know that had they replicated the increases in funding in the NHS in England, the NHS in Wales would have an additional billion pounds spent on it over the last five years."

'Abhorrent'

Under Barnett formula rules, the Welsh Government can spend the extra money on anything it likes.

Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said there were "no more excuses" for the Labour Welsh Government "not to lift this abhorrent pay cap".

"Plaid Cymru is urging the Welsh Government to act as soon as possible, so that nurses will get the pay rise they deserve," he said.