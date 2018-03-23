The local government secretary comes face-to-face with council leaders later for the first time since reviving the idea of cutting the number of councils.

On Tuesday, Alun Davies published plans that could see Wales' 22 councils merged to as few as ten.

The body representing Wales' councils appeared to reject Mr Davies proposals, earlier this week.

Mr Davies will address senior figures from the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) in Cardiff.

Previous merger plans were scrapped after the 2016 assembly election in favour of regional joint working, which has now been dropped.

Mr Davies has told AMs he wants to give greater powers to local authorities, but added: "I simply do not believe that this vision of powerful, robust and energised local government can be built without a serious debate about local government structures."

The Welsh Government has outlined three options about how the mergers of councils could happen:

Option 1 - Voluntary mergers

Option 2 - A phased approach with early adopters merging first followed by other authorities

Option 3 - A single comprehensive merger programme

Image copyright National Assembly Image caption The Welsh Government's proposals could leave Wales with ten councils

Responding to the plans, the WLGA said: "Local government was already responding proactively to the previous reform programme of regional collaboration and is progressing with the City and Growth Deal agenda.

"Consequently, this announcement has caused disquiet and confusion. It has arrived midway through the assembly term and following the recent WG [Welsh Government] assurance that no re-organisation would occur for 10 years."

The body added: "Merging authorities on the breadline to create larger authorities without the necessary resources is not a sustainable solution to the problems councils face."

A green paper proposes ten possible new council areas, which would result in the mergers of:

Isle of Anglesey and Gwynedd

Conwy and Denbighshire

Flintshire and Wrexham

Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire

Swansea and Neath Port Talbot

Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil

Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff

Newport and Caerphilly

Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire

Powys would remain unmerged under the proposal.

The new authorities would be aligned with health board boundaries, with plans for Bridgend to come under the Cwm Taf health board.