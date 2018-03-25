Image caption Voluntary mergers or a phased approach are among the options being considered

Some councils would consider merging - but need more details about how it would work, the leader of Swansea council has said.

Rob Stewart said he was happy to consider a merger, but did not want "the tax payers of Swansea to pick up that tab".

The local government secretary clashed with council leaders over plans to cut 22 councils to as few as 10 on Friday.

The Welsh Government resurrected the plans on Tuesday.

Mr Steward told BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme: "If you look at the difference in council tax between Swansea and Neath Port Talbot there's a difference of around £230.

"I wouldn't expect the tax payers of Swansea to pick up that tab."

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption The plans would see Swansea merge with Neath Port Talbot

He also raised questions over who would pick up the estimated £200m cost of of Welsh councils merging, adding council budgets had already been cut.