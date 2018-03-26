Image copyright PA Image caption Potholes are a "major frustration" for all, says economy committee chairman Russell George

The state of roads in Wales is to be investigated by assembly members to ensure a network "fit for the future".

They want to know if major projects like the M4 relief road and the A465 upgrade give value for money.

Repair and maintenance of existing roads by cash-strapped councils will also be examined.

Russell George, who chairs the economy committee, said it was "essential Wales has a well-maintained road network to keep the country moving".

"Potholes and poorly maintained roads are a frustration for all of us," he said.

"As well as making your journey uncomfortable they can seriously damage the Welsh economy and society as a whole."

Inviting public views on the subject, the committee expressed concern that the proposed M4 relief road around Newport and the widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Abergavenny were set to go over budget.

Consultation is open until 27 April and views can be shared via the committee's website.