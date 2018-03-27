Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked as communities secretary

Lawyers working for the family of the late Carl Sargeant have claimed the Welsh Government is dragging its feet over an inquiry into his death.

Mr Sargeant was found dead in November, four days after he was sacked from the cabinet and suspended by Labour.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it followed a number of allegations about his conduct towards women.

The Welsh Government said it was finalising arrangements with QC Paul Bowen, who will lead the inquiry.

However, a statement from the Sargeant family's lawyers said the Welsh Government was "already late" in meeting deadlines to get the work underway.

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors said: "Easter is almost upon us and despite promises from the Welsh Government to respond to the inquiry team's draft protocol - essentially outlining the rules of engagement for the inquiry - they are already two weeks late.

"The family are looking for answers about the circumstances that led to Carl's tragic death, and I would hope the Welsh Government would be sensitive to the fact that this is a family still very much in the throes of grief.

"It just needs to get on with the job."

A spokesman for the Welsh Government's Permanent Secretary Dame Shan Morgan said: "We are finalising the operational protocol with Paul Bowen QC.

"This is due to be completed very shortly. The protocol sets out the detailed arrangements for the conduct of the independent investigation."

An earlier inquiry by Dame Shan into how news of Mr Sargeant's sacking became public found that there had been "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information".