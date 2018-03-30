Image copyright Getty Images

A last call has been made for people's views on plans to outlaw the smacking of children in Wales.

Ministers have said that removing the defence of reasonable punishment would make it clear smacking was "no longer acceptable".

Charities including the NSPCC claim this would bring Wales in line with dozens of other countries but campaigners against the law fear it could criminalise ordinary parents.

Consultation ends on Monday.

The proposed law would not involve creating a new offence but would instead remove the defence to the existing offences of assault and battery.

So, any adult looking after a child would no longer be able to use physical or corporal punishment against them.

Image copyright Getty Images

If prosecuted, parents or guardians could expect to face proceedings for assault in a magistrates' court.

The consultation document said it anticipates an initial increase in cases but this "would decline in the longer term as attitudes to corporal punishment continued to change".

Minister for Children Huw Irranca-Davies said the Welsh Government had "a long-standing record of working to ensure children have the best start in life and of promoting children's rights".

"Children need discipline to understand what is right and wrong and how to behave," he said.

But he added that removing the defence of reasonable punishment "makes it clear that physically punishing children isn't acceptable in Wales".

"I am aware there are differing views on this; so the consultation provides an opportunity for everyone to have their say to help us try to address concerns as the legislation develops," he said.

Views can be submitted via the Welsh Government website.

Scotland became the first part of the UK to confirm plans to outlaw the smacking of children last year.