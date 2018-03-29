Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May meets business leaders at a round table event in south Wales

Theresa May has met south Wales business leaders as part of a UK tour marking one year until Brexit.

The prime minister hosted the meeting at the Aston Martin car factory at St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan.

Mrs May said she was committed to making Brexit a success. "The sense that I get is that people are coming together," she told BBC Wales

But Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has warned her Brexit plan would "do serious damage to our economy".

The prime minister said: "I think they see now as we look ahead to the UK leaving the European Union that we need to ensure that we have got the right arrangements in place, that we've negotiated that good trade deal and that people can see certainty for jobs and prosperity here in the UK but also that we are taking the opportunities around the rest of the world".

Mrs May was in St Athan as part of her whistle-stop around the UK with one year to go until Brexit.

She told BBC Wales' political editor Nick Servini: "What I've been doing today in the four nations of the United Kingdom is hearing from people, from businesses, from mothers, from farmers, hearing about their hopes for Brexit, hearing about the issues they want to raise with me but also hearing about the opportunities that will come to the UK when we leave the EU because it's not just about getting the right trade deal with the EU it's also about ensuring that we can take the opportunities for trade around the rest of the world that will open up to us".

"We're getting on with it and that's my message to the European Union," Mrs May added.