Image copyright Getty/BBC Image caption Rod Liddle said some Welsh people wanted to call the bridge "something indecipherable"

A Sunday Times column that said the Second Severn Crossing linked "rain-sodden" Wales with the "first world" did not breach the editor's code, a press complaints body has said.

Rod Liddle's piece prompted nearly 80 complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation in two days.

IPSO said it did not make judgements on taste and ruled the article did not discriminate against any individual.

Claims of inciting racial hatred were a matter for the police, IPSO added.

Mr Liddle's article followed a campaign launched last week against the renaming of the Second Severn Crossing to the Prince of Wales bridge.

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition against the move.

Mr Liddle - who began his journalism career on the South Wales Echo in Cardiff - wrote: "The Welsh, or some of them, are moaning that a motorway bridge linking their rain-sodden valleys with the first world is to be renamed."

He added: "They would prefer it to be called something indecipherable with no real words, such as Ysgythysgymlngwchgwch Bryggy.

"Let them have their way. So long as it allows people to get out of the place pronto, should we worry about what it is called?"

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts described his comments as "disheartening", while Welsh Language Commissioner Meri Huws said she was concerned at "the increase in offensive comments about Wales, the Welsh language and its speakers".

Image caption Police commissioner Arfon Jones said the comments were "morally repugnant" but not criminal

In a letter of response to complainants, IPSO said Mr Liddle's article "does not raise a possible breach of the Editors' Code".

"Newspapers and magazines are free to publish what they think is appropriate as long as the rights of individuals - which are protected under the Code - are not infringed on," IPSO said.

In cases of alleged discrimination, IPSO said the code was designed to protect "identifiable individuals" and "does not apply to groups or categories of people".

On Monday, Clwyd South Labour MP Susan Elan Jones said she had asked North Wales Police to investigate whether Mr Liddle had broken laws against inciting racial hatred.

Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said: "North Wales Police have carried out an assessment and have come to the conclusion that no criminal offence has taken place.

"However, that does not change the fact that the views expressed in the Sunday Times are morally repugnant and an absolute disgrace."