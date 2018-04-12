Image caption The three appeared in a campaign video for Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan (above) rather than Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris

Three members of the Unite union who were embroiled in a row over the Welsh Labour deputy leadership election have been told they are no longer suspended from office.

The union's UK head intervened on behalf of the activists, who appeared in a video backing Julie Morgan.

Unite Wales is officially backing her rival, Carolyn Harris.

Unite's Wales secretary had told the three their credentials were suspended after complaints about them.

Andy Richards wrote to them after the campaign video for Mrs Morgan was posted on social media.

The move dismayed some Unite members, including Labour AM Jenny Rathbone, who accused the union in Wales of trying to "railroad" members into backing Ms Harris.

'Repairing any fractures'

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey has now written to the three members, saying: "I have reviewed the situation regarding your suspension from holding office.

"I understand the circumstances surrounding the regional secretary's action and the difficult situation this placed him in, in defending the integrity of Unite Wales.

"I have, however, decided to lift your suspension with immediate effect in the belief that this will assist in repairing any fractures that have emerged."