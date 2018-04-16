Image copyright Thinkstock

Children's services at Powys council will still be subject to "close oversight" by ministers despite improvements after a damning report.

In October the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) warned children were at risk of harm because of social services failures.

Children's Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said the council had invested to reduce case loads and hire more managers.

But he said more work was needed to boost quality of support for families.

Inspectors had raised "serious concerns" in the October report, which said there was evidence of missed opportunities to safeguard children.

It added: "The lack of assessment, intervention and support, together with poor follow-up and oversight has and is placing children at considerable risk."

'Increased confidence'

Powys council apologised for the failings and promised to make changes, but in January the authority was given a follow-up warning notice that early improvements in response to the CIW report needed to be built on.

In a written statement to the assembly on Monday, the minister said a three-day monitoring visit by inspectors in March found "an increased confidence in the local authority, with tangible steps taken to improve services".

Powys had also submitted a revised improvement plan and set up a new improvement and assurance board, Mr Irranca-Davies added.

"Whilst I am pleased that improvements are being made, I am determined to maintain close oversight of Powys Children's Services until we reach a time where Care Inspectorate Wales and Welsh ministers are satisfied the council is delivering services to the standard and quality expected," he said.

"With this in mind, I have decided to issue an addendum to the Follow-Up Warning Notice. The addendum formalises the requirements needed to continue Powys' improvement journey, recognising that further work is required over the short, medium and long term."

A report into adult services in Powys following a planned inspection is due to be published in the week beginning April 30, the minister added.