Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bill would give AMs some powers currently handled by Brussels

The UK Government has confirmed that it will refer the Welsh Government's Brexit law to the highest court in the country.

Judges in the Supreme Court will decide if the Continuity Bill can become law.

It was passed by AMs in March to hand Welsh ministers EU powers in devolved areas after Brexit.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said that the action was aimed at giving legal clarity and was not a challenge to the Welsh Government's authority.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government would defend its bill "to the full".

Discussions are ongoing between the two governments about what happens to powers in devolved areas after when the UK leaves the European Union.

Mr Cairns said he was "optimistic" agreement would be reached on the return from Brussels of 64 powers in devolved areas.

Under the latest proposal from the UK government, the vast majority of those devolved powers in areas such as agriculture support and food labelling will go to Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast after Brexit whilst the rest will be held temporarily in London.

But the Welsh and Scottish governments have said those proposals amount to a "power-grab" and that UK-wide frameworks should be agreed by consensus.