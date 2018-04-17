Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked as communities secretary

The Welsh Government has been accused of trying to block a debate that could force the publication of a report into whether the sacking of Carl Sargeant was leaked before a cabinet reshuffle.

Tory group leader Andrew RT Davies said ministers had threatened court action to stop AMs discussing it on Wednesday.

Mr Davies said the government was going to "extraordinary lengths" to prevent publication of the report.

He claimed it was a "direct challenge" to the legitimacy of the assembly.

Mr Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked as secretary for communities and children in November following allegations about his conduct towards women.

Mr Davies has claimed in the Senedd that lobbying company Deryn told journalists Mr Sargeant was going to lose his job before he was told himself.

The Welsh Government has refused to publish the report of its inquiry into claims of a leak, warning that doing so may reveal the identity of those who come forward.

Mr Davies is seeking publication of a redacted version of the report.

The Welsh Conservatives, in a debate on Wednesday, planned to invoke a clause in the Government of Wales Act that would have forced the report to be published.

Image caption Andrew RT Davies claimed it was "unprecedented" for ministers to seek to stop assembly business

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Davies said it was his understanding that the Welsh Government had served a legal letter on the presiding officer Elin Jones, "to try to prevent the debate being taken tomorrow".

Senior AMs were told in business committee about the letter, which was served on Monday afternoon.

He said the letter said the Welsh Government was "minded to seek a court judgement to prevent the debate being taken".

"It is my understanding that it is unprecedented for the executive to seek to stop assembly business that the presiding officer had ruled in order," he said.

"We're in uncharted territory."

Mr Davies said he would not be "fobbed off by white collar civil servants".

Thumping the table in anger, Mr Davies said: "There's a bloke who lost his life here.

"It's our duty as politicians to get answers... to make sure this never happens again."