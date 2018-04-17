Image copyright EPA

Air-strikes aimed at removing the capacity for chemical weapons attacks in Syria "should be welcomed", Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.

Mr Jones gave qualified support for the UK's decision to join strikes against suspected chemical weapons facilities.

The first minister told AMs he supported attacks that meant the capability of repeating a chemical attack was removed.

Leanne Wood, Plaid Cymru leader, called the attack "tokenistic".

Outlining her party's opposition to the action in the Senedd, she said: "The road to peace is rarely paved with the weapons of war."

Military bases near the capital Damascus and the city of Homs were targeted at the weekend after an alleged chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma.

Referring to a statement at the weekend from Mr Jones, Ms Wood said: "Without a single vote cast in this Parliament, Westminster, or anywhere else, the first minister was quick to show his support for those air strikes."

Mr Jones said he had made clear to Prime Minister Theresa May that he was "very concerned that it wouldn't be possible to take any action without civilian casualties and that was something that I wanted to avoid".

Ms Wood said Carwyn Jones' party leader at UK level, Jeremy Corbyn, "questioned the legality, the morality and the effectiveness of the strikes".

"I have no reason to doubt the soundness of the legal advice," said Mr Jones in response.

"There was a chemical attack by the Assad regime; of that, I am convinced. Secondly, I believe that these missile launches were designed to reduce or remove the capacity for a chemical attack in the future," the first minister said.

"That surely must be something that should be welcomed in order to avoid those attacks happening in the future."