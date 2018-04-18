Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked as communities secretary

A bid will be made to force the Welsh Government to publish a report which reveals if the sacking of Carl Sargeant was leaked.

Mr Sargeant was found dead days after being dismissed as communities secretary last year.

Ministers have refused to publish the full findings of the inquiry, warning it could reveal some of the witnesses.

Tory AMs want it published but First Minister Carwyn Jones said it would be unlawful and warned of legal action.

On Wednesday the Conservatives will use an assembly debate to attempt to use the legislation that governs devolution to make the Welsh Government publish the findings of the inquiry which looks into the events before Mr Sargeant's death.

Mr Sargeant, who was AM for Alyn and Deeside, was dismissed from his cabinet role by first minister Carwyn Jones following allegations about his conduct towards women.

The leak inquiry was one of three ordered following the sacking and subsequent death of Mr Sargeant, who is thought to have taken his own life.

On Tuesday, one of the other inquiries, into whether Carwyn Jones misled the assembly over what he knew about claims of bullying in the Welsh Government dating back to 2014, said he did not breach the ministerial code.

Image caption Andrew RT Davies said the report should be published without delay

After the publication of that report on Tuesday night, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said he would now "expect the Welsh Labour Government to publish the leak inquiry report without delay".

The leak inquiry found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information" about his dismissal, according to a brief statement issued after its conclusion, despite claims news of Mr Sargeant's sacking had been leaked.

Tory AMs have called a vote under the terms of the Government of Wales Act to force publication of a redacted report - allowing for the names of witnesses to be anonymised - but the Welsh Government says the presiding officer acted "unlawfully" by accepting it.

It is expected that Plaid Cymru and UKIP will vote with the Welsh Conservatives, and BBC Wales understands that Jack Sargeant, the AM for Alyn and Deeside and the son of Carl Sargeant, will abstain.

Plaid Cymru AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said the threat to take the assembly to court was a "bullying tactic".

He said Plaid was seeking "the pursuit of maximum transparency in relation to the events surrounding Carl Sargeant's death".

"We know we have firm support from Labour members also in achieving that," he added.

But the Welsh Government has a majority in the assembly - with Labour AMs and the two non-Labour ministers bringing numbers to 31 versus 29 for the opposition - meaning if they stand firm the Tory motion will likely fail.

A Welsh Labour source has said they expect the government to have the numbers to head off the move.