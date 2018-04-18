Image caption Angela Burns said: "It does make you think, is there something systemic going on?"

A row over the Welsh Government's attempt to obtain information on contacts Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price had with a health board has deepened.

Tory AM Angela Burns believes she was "spied on" after she saw evidence that officials sought information on other AMs and MPs.

Simon Thomas says his dealings with Hywel Dda have also been sought by the Welsh Government.

The government has been asked for comment.

Mr Thomas has also said claims First Minster Carwyn Jones made that former Plaid Cymru ministers had sought similar information during their time in government are untrue.

Earlier in the year it emerged the Welsh Government has obtained information on attempts to arrange meetings between Mr Price and Hywel Dda health board over controversial plans for the future of NHS services - information that turned out to be inaccurate and that the health board later apologised for.

Image caption "When a member asks a question, it is quite normal for research to be done," Carwyn Jones said

Welsh Conservative AM Angela Burns told the Senedd on Tuesday a journalist had discovered, from Hywel Dda through the Freedom of Information Act, that the Welsh Government had sought "further information about the engagement activities regarding other MPs and AMs".

She said she had been seeking information herself through data protection legislation over whether information of contacts between herself and public bodies had been sought by the Welsh Government, but that she had not had a response.

In response, First Minister Carwyn Jones suggested Plaid Cymru ministers "did exactly the same while they were in government" as "Simon Thomas will be able to tell you".

"When a member asks a question, it is quite normal for research to be done on what the member has said about it, and perhaps what correspondence there is in order for Ministers to answer the question properly," Mr Jones said.

Referencing Ms Burns comments, Plaid AM Mr Thomas said: "I can confirm that I am one of those AMs."

Mr Thomas, who served as a special advisor in the Labour/Plaid Cymru government in the third assembly term, objected to Mr Jones's comments saying he had "wrongly described his role".

"This is not true", he said in a letter to the presiding officer Elin Jones.

"I have reflected overnight to remember and enquire with others to ensure that I recall correctly that I never contacted public bodies to ask about their 'engagement activities' with AMs and the nature of those activities," Mr Thomas said.

Speaking to BBC Wales, Ms Burns said: "This is about the integrity of, and trust that government must have.

"It is my job to be an opposition assembly member. I was elected by my constituents to challenge and scrutinise, not to be spied on by the government."

"It does make you think, is there something systemic going on? What are they trying to hide?"

Image caption Adam Price said Carwyn Jones had attacked him personally

"There could be absolutely nothing. It could be a storm in a tea-cup, but the trust in the government… is so low I can't take that at face value."

During First Minister's Questions on Tuesday Plaid AM Adam Price went on to accuse the Welsh Government of operating a "smear machine" - misusing resources to "silence and intimidate critics, including people within your own party".

Mr Jones accused Mr Price of disappearing to America - the AM had studied at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts during his break from politics.

That prompted a row between Mr Jones and the opposition, with the presiding officer being forced to intervene on numerous occasions.

Mr Price accused the first minister of attacking him personally.

Mr Jones added: "If a member stands up in the chamber and questions and attacks another member, that member is entitled to respond.

"There are no special cases in this chamber. Surely, it's part of the debate within this chamber. What I can assure members on is that there's no smear machine - that is absolute nonsense, wholly untrue and has no basis in fact."