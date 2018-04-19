Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Better energy efficiency can cut annual fuel bills by hundreds of pounds

The owners of a company awarded a multi-million pound Welsh Government contract to improve energy efficiency in homes have been the subject of a Scotland Yard fraud investigation.

Everwarm's owners, housing services firm Lakehouse, denies any wrongdoing.

Ministers say there will be a further period of analysing the bid following concerns raised by politicians and legal submissions by other bidders.

Plaid Cymru has called for a "rethink" of how such contracts are awarded.

Everwarm, bought by Lakehouse in 2014, have won the tender for "Arbed 3", a contract worth up to £55m over 3 years.

Melin Homes, who won the previous Arbed 2 contract, submitted a joint bid with Grwp Cynefin for phase three.

In the evaluation process, Scottish based Everwarm received the same score as Melin/Cynefin on Welsh language provision.

Melin/Cynefin have appealed against the Welsh Government decision to award the tender to Everwarm.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has told AMs there will be a further period of analysing the Everwarm bid following concerns raised by politicians and legal submissions by other bidders.

In 2014 Hackney council referred an allegation of fraud against Lakehouse to the Metropolitan Police service's complex fraud team.

The investigation related to a £184m UK government grant to renovate council properties and install fire and smoke alarms and emergency lighting.

Lakehouse, which denies any wrongdoing, said: "There are no current open routes of enquiry however we can confirm that the matter was handled by the police at the time of the incident."

Lakehouse were responsible for testing and maintaining fire alarms in Grenfell tower.

In July 2017, following the Grenfell tower fire, the directly elected mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, wrote to 166 council chief executives.

In his letter, he said work carried out by Lakehouse on a number of properties in Hackney was "defective", including "incorrectly installed alarms and emergency lighting systems".

Mr Glanville said he was writing "in the wake of the tragedy at Grenfell tower" but added: "We have no evidence to suggest that work carried out on contracts to other councils, by Lakehouse, or its subcontractor Polyteck, was in any way at fault, so we do not wish to cause undue alarm."

Lakehouse says it has a good relationship with Hackney council and continue to carry out work for the authority.

According to High Court documents Lakehouse agreed to pay Lewisham Council and Haberdashers Askes Federation Trust £8.75m in December 2017 to cover costs, interest and damages caused by fire at at a London primary school.

The firm had subcontracted the work to Cambridge Polymer Roofing as its roofing subcontractor.

Lakehouse say the court papers now allow for those insurance costs to be sought from the sub-contractor.

Lakehouse said: "The incidents relate to Lakehouse Contracts Limited, the property services arm of the Lakehouse Group.

"These are historical in nature, namely five years ago, and in fact Lakehouse now continues to work with Hackney and have a good working relationship.

"Neither of these instances are relevant to the bidding contractor Everwarm."

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price said: "Residents whose homes are set to be insulated as part of this new Welsh Government energy project may rightly feel anxious about the alleged record of the companies involved.

"These households deserve reassurance that their safety will not be compromised and the government must provide this at the earliest possible opportunity."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Under the Public Contracts Regulation 2015, there is a mandatory minimum 10-day standstill period [before contracts are signed].

"During this, one of the bidders formally raised a number of points of clarification and requested Welsh Government extend the standstill period.

"The standstill period has been extended until 30 April to enable a clear and comprehensive consideration of the points raised.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."