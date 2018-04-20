The lawyers of Jack Sargeant have written a strongly-worded letter accusing First Minister Carwyn Jones of causing "considerable distress".

Mr Sargeant's father Carl was found dead in November, four days after being dismissed from the cabinet.

An inquiry led by Paul Bowen QC, has not yet begun, despite the Welsh Government saying in March it would begin "very shortly".

The Welsh Government said it would "not be appropriate to comment".

But on the eve of the Welsh Labour conference, Jack Sargeant's lawyers have said the first minister's approach is causing "considerable distress to our client and his family.

"The inescapable fact here is that someone sadly has lost their life, a much loved family member, and due process must be followed expeditiously to enable to those closest to him to find some closure."

Carl Sargeant was dismissed from the cabinet after being subjected to a Labour Party inquiry into allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping" when he died.

Earlier this year Mr Sargeant's son Jack was elected to represent his vacant seat of Alyn and Deeside in the Assembly.

