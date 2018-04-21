Image caption MP Carolyn Harris and AM Julie Morgan are the candidates for Welsh Labour deputy leader

Welsh Labour will name its first ever deputy leader at the party's spring conference in Llandudno later.

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris and Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan stood for election to the post, which has to be held by a woman if the leader is a man.

The winner will be chosen through the party's electoral college, rather than a one-member-one-vote election.

Meanwhile, First Minister Carwyn Jones will urge Welsh Labour to "stand united" in his leader's speech.

The deputy leadership contest has become a flashpoint in a debate about whether rank-and-file members should have a bigger say in electing the party's leaders.

Mrs Morgan has called for the introduction of one-member-one-vote elections, something the party's ruling executive rejected last year, while Ms Harris has supported retaining the current electoral college.

On Saturday afternoon Mr Jones will announce a review into how such an internal election will be conducted in future.

Image caption Carwyn Jones said he hoped the inquiry into his sacking of Carl Sargeant would begin soon

The Welsh Labour leader will also will announce that the NHS Bursary Scheme is being extended for students starting their studies in September next year.

"The Tory choice in England to saddle our student nurses, midwives and therapists with a mountain of debt has been a disaster of their own making," he is expected to say.

"I am proud that here in Wales we have kept the NHS bursary, and by confirming the scheme for another year we will continue to attract the best, and support them to stay here in Wales."

The conference in Llandudno is the first since the dramatic events that began with the death of former minister Carl Sargeant in November 2017, four days after he was sacked from the cabinet.

On Friday, lawyers for his son Jack Sargeant said the family was frustrated at delays to the start of the independent inquiry by QC Paul Bowen into Mr Jones's handling of his government reshuffle.

In a letter to Mr Bowen, the lawyers said the first minister's manner was causing "considerable distress to our client and his family".

Mr Jones told BBC Wales he could not see how that could be the case, and he hoped the inquiry would start soon.

Labour's UK leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to address the conference on Sunday.