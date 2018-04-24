Image caption Mark Drakeford has been Cardiff West AM since 2011

Mark Drakeford will announce his intention to stand for the job of Welsh Labour leader on Tuesday, three days after Carwyn Jones said he would quit.

The Welsh Government finance secretary is widely considered to be a front-runner in the contest.

Meanwhile, a Labour backbencher has said a woman should be on the ballot paper for the election.

The first minister announced his intention to stand down in the autumn on Saturday.

Mr Jones, who has been first minister and Welsh Labour leader since 2009, said recent months had been the "darkest of times".

He had been under intense pressure since Carl Sargeant was found dead in November, days after Mr Jones sacked him from the Welsh Government.

Prof Drakeford, who is the first to declare his intention to run for the leadership, has already secured backing from senior Labour AM Jane Hutt, as well as Mike Hedges and Mick Antoniw.

Julie Morgan, Julie James, John Griffiths, Rhianon Passmore and Jenny Rathbone are also supportive.

Any candidate will need at least five nominations from AMs, other than themselves.

Prof Drakeford, who has been a professor at Cardiff University, is on the left of the party and has been the Labour assembly group's most high profile supporter of Jeremy Corbyn.

The Cardiff West AM was born in Carmarthen but has lived in the capital for more than 30 years and has been an AM since 2011.

He served as as special advisor to former first minister Rhodri Morgan and, following his election, was appointed health minister in 2013.

The AM has served as finance secretary since the last Senedd election two years ago and has had a key role in the negotiations with the UK government over Brexit legislation.

He told BBC Wales at the weekend he was giving the prospect of running "serious consideration".

Image caption Dawn Bowden said she would be very disappointed if there was no woman on the ballot paper

Meanwhile, Dawn Bowden, Labour's Merthyr Tydfil AM, has called for a woman candidate to be on the ballot paper.

On Monday, she had not declared support for any one candidate, although she said there was a "huge amount of talent in the group" and all of those named so far were "very strong potential candidates".

"I do think that we should be, at this point of where we are in our progress, having a woman on the ballot paper," she said.

"In terms of everything we do within the party, we try to promote gender balance."