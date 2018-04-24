Image caption Former communities secretary Carl Sargeant is thought to have taken his own life

Potential witnesses to an inquiry into Carwyn Jones's handling of Carl Sargeant's sacking from his cabinet have been told they could be invited to give evidence in June or September.

Mr Sargeant was found dead in November, four days after being dismissed.

The Bowen inquiry solicitor's letter raises questions about whether its findings will be published before Mr Jones steps down as first minister.

The new Welsh Labour leader is expected to take over in December.

Mr Jones will trigger the leadership election in the autumn, after telling Welsh Labour's conference on Saturday of his plans to step down after nine years in charge.

He said he had been through the "darkest of times" after dismissing the AM for Alyn and Deeside following allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women.

The first minister has previously said he wanted to "get through the inquiries" into last year's reshuffle before standing down.

Paul Bowen QC has been appointed to examine the way the first minister sacked Mr Sargeant.

The solicitor for the inquiry has written to potential witnesses, telling them that hearings could take place between 18 and 25 June and between 3 and 28 September.

"Therefore, please could you let me have your dates to avoid during those periods," writes the solicitor.

They have also been asked to preserve documents that might be relevant to the probe.

Recipients of the letter are also told to find a legal representative "as soon as possible" if they want to prepare a statement through their own solicitors.

'Timely'

A public call for evidence will be made on a dedicated inquiry website soon.

Mr Sargeant's family has complained about the time it has taken to start the inquiry.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies told a new conference it was desirable" that the Bowen report "saw the light of day in as timely a manner as possible".

But he said he would not "want to put down hard and fast timelines that would affect the ability of the QC, as he sees it, to undertake his work".