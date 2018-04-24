Image copyright Getty/BBC Image caption Rod Liddle said some Welsh people wanted to call the bridge "something indecipherable"

Comments about Wales by columnist Rod Liddle should be taken "with a pinch of salt", a supporter has said.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Liddle said some Welsh people would prefer the Second Severn Crossing to be called "something undecipherable".

Fellow journalist James Delingpole said he was making harmless jokes, but Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts said Wales suffered a "drip feed" of insults.

She is using a Commons debate to demand greater protection for the language.

Mr Delingpole and Ms Saville Roberts debated the matter on the BBC's Daily Politics programme on Tuesday.

Mr Liddle - whose career began on the Cardiff-based South Wales Echo - had prompted complaints with comments on the renaming of the bridge in honour of the Prince of Wales.

He described it as a "motorway bridge linking their rain-sodden valleys with the First World", saying some people "would prefer it to be called something indecipherable with no real vowels, such as Ysgythysgymlngwchgwch Bryggy".

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) rejected complaints of discrimination, saying the editor's code did not apply to groups of people.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liz Saville Roberts told James Delingpole that a majority was mocking a minority

Mr Delingpole said: "If the Welsh language is good, then it's strong enough to survive a little gentle teasing, almost affectionate teasing actually, from Rod Liddle.

"He's admitted subsequently that he actually quite likes the Welsh and I think you should take his jokes with a pinch of salt.

"What is the Welsh for 'get a life'? Because I think it would be quite useful in these circumstances."

Ms Saville Roberts said: "This is a drip feed. Welsh speakers and Welsh people continually get this sort of treatment and we're just supposed to take it.

"We're supposed to say 'grow a thicker skin, it's a joke'. But, just to speak plainly, no, this has an effect."

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said Welsh speakers were "constantly being told that there is something inferior, something jokey about their language and that has an effect on people".

In response, Mr Delingpole said Wales "used to be a proud place of the Mabinogion and Geoffrey of Monmouth, and now it's become this whiny place, a sort of whiny welfare state where the best the elected officials can do is grumble about how offended they are by nasty columnists."

He added: "The idea that the most important issue in Wales right now is arresting people who are rude about the Welsh seems to be away with the fairies."

Ms Saville Roberts said language should be a protected characteristic in equality legislation, alongside race, religion and sexual orientation.