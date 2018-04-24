Image caption The M4 relief road is aimed at relieving congestion around the Brynglas Tunnels

The Conservatives have accused Carwyn Jones of putting M4 relief road plans in doubt by saying he was not strongly in favour of either proposed route.

The £1.4bn project involves building a new stretch of motorway along a so-called black route, south of Newport.

A public inquiry has heard Welsh ministers' case for the scheme and its argument against an alternative route.

But the first minister said on Tuesday he would take the final decision and could not express a preference.

Mr Jones has announced his intention to stand down in the autumn and the Conservatives pounced on his comments, at First Minister's Questions, when he was asked if the black route would remain a priority after he stands down.

Mr Jones said: "I don't think I've expressed a strong preference for either route - nor can I because I will be the decision taker who takes the final decision.

"But there's no doubt there's a problem. We can all see what the issue is in the tunnels at Brynglas and that problem is not easy to resolve.

"And I will consider the evidence of the planning inspector when I get that evidence. But it's not just about roads."

Mr Jones said better and more frequent public transport was needed in south-east Wales - something the Welsh Government has promised as part of the Metro.

And he said there was no way to ease congestion on the A470 to the north of Cardiff by improving the road.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "This is just the first major decision that will now be parked until a new leader is in place.

"This is why we need to see a swift resolution of the Labour leadership crisis, before the sense of inertia takes hold."

The first minister has previously attacked the blue route, saying it goes past the homes of thousands of people.

"Any party that supported the blue route can kiss goodbye to winning elections in Newport for a generation, in my view," he said in a BBC interview in 2016.