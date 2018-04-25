Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Hannah Blythyn did not rule herself out of standing in the leadership contest, but said "never say never".

The race to become the next Welsh Labour leader must be a "contest not a coronation", a Welsh government minister has said.

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, called for diverse range of candidates to replace Carwyn Jones.

On Saturday, Mr Jones announced he would step down in the autumn as first minister and the party's leader.

Ms Blythyn, who did not firmly rule out standing herself, said she would like to see a "diversity of candidates".

Since the birth of devolution in 1999, all Welsh Labour leaders and all first ministers have been white men either from or representing south Wales' constituencies.

Since Mr Jones's announcement, Finance Minister Mark Drakeford is the only candidate to have confirmed an intention to stand, while a number of other names have been speculated upon.

Environment Minister Ms Blythyn told the BBC's Good Morning Wales programme: "I think it's really important that we have a contest, not a coronation, and I would like to see the diversity of candidates on the ballot, including a regional diversity as well."

The Labour AM who was elected to the assembly for the first time at the last election in 2016, did not firmly rule out standing herself.

"I think in politics it is safe to say never say never," she said.

"I have only been an assembly member for just under under two years, and I did not expect to be in the government after 18 months."

Mr Jones, who has been first minister and Welsh Labour leader since 2009, announced his intention to step down at the Welsh Labour party conference in Llandudno on Saturday.

In a speech he said recent months had been the "darkest of times".

He had been under intense pressure since Carl Sargeant was found dead in November, days after Mr Jones sacked him from the Welsh Government.

The late Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead at his home in November.

It is understood he took his own life days after being sacked by Mr Jones from the cabinet amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.