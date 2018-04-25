Image copyright AFP Image caption Theresa May hailed the agreement as a "significant achievement"

The prime minister has called agreement between the UK and Welsh governments over a long-running Brexit "power-grab" row a "significant achievement".

Theresa May said the deal on changes to her government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill provided "legal certainty" and respects "the devolution settlements".

But she told MPs it was "disappointing" that the Scottish Government had rejected the latest offer.

The agreed amendment is due to be tabled in the House of Lords later.

Under the new proposal, the majority of 64 Welsh Assembly powers currently operated by the European Union in Brussels will transfer to Cardiff after Brexit.

The rest - 24 powers in all - will be held in Westminster for a period of up to seven years so that UK-wide systems can be created for matters such as food labelling.

The deal includes a political agreement - not a legal one - that the UK Government will seek the assembly's consent before changing any of those powers held in London.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mrs May said: "It's a significant achievement, it will provide legal certainty, increase the powers of the devolved governments and respect the devolution settlements.

"We've made considerable changes to the bill to reflect issues by members and by the devolved administrations.

"It is indeed disappointing that the Scottish Government have not yet felt able to add their agreement to the new amendments and we sincerely hope that they will reconsider their position," she said.

The deal has been welcomed by the Welsh Conservatives, but Plaid Cymru has accused Labour of selling Wales "down the river" and capitulating to Westminster.

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford is set to make a statement in the assembly on Wednesday afternoon about the deal.