Nearly half of Welsh councils do not have a formal policy to reduce language barriers for people who are deaf or speak little English or Welsh.

The Wales Audit Office [WAO] report also found at least one, unnamed, health board lacked formal policies.

Around 84,500 people in Wales said their main language is not English or Welsh and some 7,200 use sign language.

Assistant Auditor General Anthony Barrett said public services needed to ensure everyone can access them.

The report, entitled "Speak My Language", said "all of the 15 councils [out of 22] and seven NHS bodies that responded to our information request had provided some training for at least some of their staff such as face-face training and guidance as well as displaying posters, e-training and putting information on their intranet.

"However, less than half of the organisations responding had a formal policy detailing their duties and/or citizen's rights in relation to interpretation and translation.

"The policies differed in detail but all provided information about the process for booking interpretation and translation."

Of the 15 local authorities that responded to the call for evidence during summer 2017, 10 had no formal policies in place, while Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Conwy, Newport and Torfaen reported they had implemented policies.

The three health boards who confirmed they had a policy dealing with interpretation and translation were Betsi Cadwaladr, Hywel Dda and Aneurin Bevan.

The report sets out a checklist for public bodies to improve their services.

Mr Barrett said: "While there is some innovative practice across Wales, it is clear that public bodies can do more to consider and respond to the needs of those who face language and communication barriers."