Image copyright SPL Image caption Blood donations are now routinely tested for infections, including hepatitis and HIV

Welsh victims of the infected blood scandal should get the same support payments as those in Scotland, the charity Haemophilia Wales has said.

Chairwoman Lynne Kelly wants Welsh ministers to raise the annual payments for 60 people who contracted hepatitis C and HIV by thousands of pounds.

The support payments in Scotland are as high as £37,000 a year in some cases.

The Welsh Government said it would continue to work closely with Haemophilia Wales on the matter.

At least 2,400 people died in the UK after they were given blood products from overseas infected with hepatitis C and HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

Much of the blood came from donors such as prison inmates in the United States, who had sold their blood.

About 70 of those who died were Welsh.

Haemophilia Wales calculates the total annual cost would be under £1m for the Welsh Government to match the Scottish Governments' payments in 2018-19.

Image copyright SPL Image caption The scandal has been called the worst treatment disaster in the NHS's history

Lynne Kelly said the situation in Wales needed to change.

"In Wales we feel that we are now at a disadvantage for the people who are living with both HIV and hepatitis C," she said.

"For co-infected hepatitis C people we are asking for their payments to go up, if they are at stage 2 which means that they have already got cirrhosis of the liver, their payment needs to go up from £17,500 a year to £27,000 in line with Scotland."

Haemophilia Wales is also asking Welsh ministers to increase payments to people with HIV and hepatitis C from £21,500 or £34,500, depending on their condition, to £37,000 as is paid in Scotland.

"We have a meeting next week with the government, they have been sympathetic all along," Ms Kelly added.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are aware of arrangements in other countries and will continue to work closely with Haemophilia Wales and others to develop our support for those affected in Wales."