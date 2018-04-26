Image caption Eluned Morgan was an MEP for 15 years

Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan has said she will "think about" standing for the Welsh Labour leadership.

So far, Mark Drakeford is the only declared candidate to replace Carwyn Jones, who steps down in the autumn.

Other leading Labour figures have called for a "contest not a coronation" with a diverse range of contenders.

Ms Morgan, a life peer and former MEP, said she might say more about her intentions on Friday.

Asked about the leadership on BBC Radio Cymru on Thursday, the Mid and West Wales AM said: "I think it's very important now to have an opportunity to think about it and we'll see what happens."

Pressed on whether she thought there should be a woman candidate, Ms Morgan said: "Maybe I'll make some sort of comment tomorrow."

Llanelli MP Nia Griffith and Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn are among those who have called for a woman to enter the contest.

Ms Griffith - Labour's shadow defence minister - told BBC Wales: "It would be absolutely shocking if we didn't have a woman on the shortlist.

"We've done a huge amount in the Labour party to try to make sure that women participate absolutely fully."