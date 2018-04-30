Image caption Chloe Smith and Robin Walker came to Cardiff to give evidence to an assembly committee

A Brexit minister expects Irish trade passing through Welsh ports to "continue to grow" after the UK's departure from the European Union.

Robin Walker said there was "strong economic interest" for both sides in keeping Irish Sea ferry routes open.

He told AMs the UK Government aimed for "frictionless and tariff-free market access" outside of a customs union.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he will oppose any Brexit deal that would "divert traffic away" from Welsh ports.

Visiting Dublin in February, Mr Jones said he saw "no examples" of a system free of border checks outside of a customs union, warning that a "hard maritime border" between Wales and Ireland would be a "real threat" to both economies.

The UK Government has said the UK will leave both the European Union's single market and customs union in March 2019, leading to concerns that it could lead to a return of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

The customs union reduces administrative and financial trade barriers between its member states, and there is concern leaving it would result in goods being diverted away from sea routes between Wales and Ireland.

Mr Walker told the assembly's external affairs committee on Monday: "What I have seen consistently - whether I've been in Belfast, Dublin, London or Brussels - is that determination to avoid putting up barriers and erecting a hard border.

"It will take some careful decision-making and some difficult compromises but we can get to a solution that delivers for this."

Committee chair David Rees raised concern about the recent launch of one of the world's largest short-sea ferry ships to transport freight between Dublin and mainland Europe.

Image caption Welsh politicians fear the impact that Brexit will have on trade through ports such as Holyhead

Mr Walker replied: "There's a huge benefit to Irish businesses in being able to trade through Wales and the UK. I don't think the economics of that have changed.

"For Irish businesses, going through the Welsh ports and going through the UK on the way to continental Europe can save something like 18 hours of journey times and complications.

"So there is strong economic interest in keeping that channel open."

Mr Walker also hinted at Welsh involvement in talks over the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU, saying: ""I think it's going to be important that we have a proper consultation mechanism."

With the UK-EU Brexit talks set to discuss the future relationship post-Brexit, the Welsh Government is calling for a more formalised role in the discussions.

Also giving evidence to the committee, Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith was questioned about last week's deal between the UK and Welsh governments on who will handle the powers returning from Brussels.

Plaid Cymru AM Dai Lloyd asked: "How can we be assured that what government says here and what this legislature says carries any weight in Westminster?"

Ms Smith said: "We think it isn't right for one part of the United Kingdom to be able have a veto over what arrangements are made over the rest."

She said that could have "a negative effect on things where there is value in a UK-wide agreement".