Care services for vulnerable adults in Powys need "substantial improvements", a report by inspectors has said.

Support was inconsistent and some people suffered delays in assessment, according to Care Inspectorate Wales.

It follows last year's damning report on children's services in the county.

Powys council leader Rosemarie Harris said improvements were already underway and an extra £6.5m being spent over 12 months would boost the numbers of frontline care staff.

The inspection of adult services in January was partly prompted by the report on children's services, which said failings in the department had put youngsters at risk.

As well as inconsistent support, inspectors said some vulnerable adults suffered "significant delays" in being assessed and given care.

But they praised the commitment of staff in the face of tight funding, and found "good co-operation" with voluntary sector and community groups.

They said urgent safeguarding referrals were dealt with swiftly and effectively, but there was an "unacceptable backlog" of safeguarding work at screening and enquiry stages.

'Positive outcomes'

Chief Inspector Gillian Baranski said: "Although our inspection has identified significant areas for improvement, the local authority has taken positive steps to improve and stabilise the service, including the appointment of a permanent director of social services.

"With the support of the Improvement and Assurance Board, we expect to see swift improvement across social services to ensure positive outcomes for people with care and support needs, their families and carers in Powys.

"We will continue to monitor progress in implementing Powys' improvement plans for both children's and now adult services."

Ms Harris said the council fully accepted the report.

"We recognise that there are improvements to be made and we are confident the work is well under way," she said.