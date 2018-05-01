Image caption Eluned Morgan told AMs that "loads" of staff worked on Welsh language standards

Plaid Cymru has accused the Welsh Government of a lack of transparency over how many staff are working on Welsh language regulations.

When asked by AMs how many officials were on the task, Welsh Language minister Eluned Morgan said: "Oh my god, loads."

Sian Gwenllian, Plaid AM, says she has been unable to get an answer to the question since the comments.

A Welsh Government minister said the issue was "complex".

Ms Gwenllian also criticised the government's top civil servant Dame Shan Morgan for trying to "spin" answers to questions.

At a committee hearing in January the Plaid AM asked the Welsh Language minister Eluned Morgan how many officials were working on regulations for Welsh language standards.

The minister initially answered "Oh my God, loads", before saying staffing was a matter for Dame Shan.

Three months later - and following more questions - the Permanent Secretary Dame Shan wrote back to say: "I am content that there are sufficient policy officials within the division to take this work forward in line with ministerial priorities."

Ms Gwenllian said: "I think we have a right to get an answer to a completely reasonable question without having to go down the route of freedom of information.

"I think it's very very worrying the lack of transparency and the lack of democracy."

She added: "It's not her place [Dame Shan] to give it a spin. That's ministerial speak."

She said it followed the government's refusal to publish the leak inquiry into last November's cabinet reshuffle.

"It seems to be a picture of we are here you are there and we are not going to tell you what's going on," she said.

After Ms Gwenllian raised it in the Senedd, assembly leader Julie James told her: "I'm aware of the issue.

"I think it actually turns out to be relatively complex, but I will write to you Sian Gwenllian and make sure you have - however complex the answer is - a direct answer to your question."

Later a Welsh Government spokesman said: "The Permanent Secretary's response sought to provide personal assurance that sufficient resources are in place to meet ministerial priorities in the area.

"She will write to Sian Gwenllian to clarify the position."