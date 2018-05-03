Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ken Skates: "My hands are full right now"

Economy and Transport Secretary Ken Skates has said he has made "no decision" on whether to run for the Welsh Labour leadership.

He told BBC Wales he was dealing with a "huge amount of work" to deal with at the moment and his "hands are full".

Welsh Government Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford is so far the only declared candidate so far.

Carwyn Jones announced last month he will stand down as first minister and Labour leader by the end of the year.

Asked if he had made a decision on the leadership contest Mr Skates said: "No, no decision on that. I've got a huge amount of work that I'm dealing with at the moment.

"This month we are going to be awarding the new Wales and borders [rail] franchise and the operator and development part for metros across Wales.

"This is the biggest procurement exercise we have ever undertaken, and my hands are full at the moment with that and many other pressing issues."

Mr Skates was speaking at a conference on bus services, held in Swansea.

Another possible candidate, Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan, said last Friday "now is not the right time" to announce leadership bid.

A "thorough debate" was needed on the "biggest issues confronting us today" before further candidates were nominated, she said.