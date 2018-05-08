Image caption Mark Polin has been North Wales' chief constable for almost nine years

The chief constable of North Wales Police is to be the new chairman of the region's troubled health board.

Mark Polin will retire from the force in late July, taking up his new post at the Betsi Cadwaladr board in September.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething told the Senedd on Tuesday Mr Polin had "a wealth of public sector leadership and governance experience".

He replaces Dr Peter Higson, who was appointed in 2013 after a damning report into management failings.

Betsi Cadwaladr was placed in special measures in 2015 after a later inquiry into poor care on the Tawel Fan mental health ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital.