Image caption Huw Irranca-Davies said he is considering standing to run for the Welsh Labour leadership

The social care minister Huw Irranca-Davies says he has had "enthusiastic encouragement" to run for the Welsh Labour leadership.

The Ogmore AM told the BBC's Wales Live programme he is "considering" standing.

So far there is only one declared candidate to succeed first minister Carwyn Jones, the finance secretary Mark Drakeford.

Mr Jones, who is AM for Bridgend, announced last month he plans to stand down in the autumn.

Candidates need the backing of five other Labour AMs to get on the ballot paper.

A number of AMs have not yet ruled out the prospect of taking part in the contest, including Vaughan Gething, Eluned Morgan, Ken Skates and Hannah Blythyn.

'It's a long race'

Mr Irranca-Davies said: "I've had enthusiastic encouragement to stand, I'm considering it.

"I have not made a decision yet, but it's a long race."

He said he was "notoriously slow at coming to decisions like this".

"My family are important, my colleagues here in the assembly are important, my constituency party is. I'll come to it in good time when I've had all those discussions."

