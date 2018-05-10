Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carwyn Jones: "Capitulation, betrayal, dodgy deal - she sounds like Jacob Rees-Mogg"

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has accused Welsh Government ministers of being patronising and making personal attacks on her party's AMs.

First Minister Carwyn Jones comparing her to Jacob Rees-Mogg was "farcical" and "personally hurtful", she said.

Ms Wood said such behaviour was "demeaning" the assembly, pointing out that Mr Jones had called on Wednesday for a "kinder, fairer politics".

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

It follows a clash between the Plaid and Welsh Labour leaders on the subject of Brexit at First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.

Mr Jones accused Ms Wood of sounding like the hardline Brexiteer Tory MP when she used words like "capitulation" and "betrayal" to describe the Welsh Government's agreement with UK ministers to end the row over a so-called Brexit "power grab" by Westminster.

"I write to you as this pattern of behaviour is demeaning our institution and the offices of state which you currently occupy," Ms Wood said in a letter to the first minister.

Image caption Carwyn Jones said Ms Wood's Plaid colleague Rhun ap Iorwerth had been more measured

Mr Jones had compared the pro-EU Ms Wood to the Brexiteer Tory MP in an exchange on the EU Withdrawal Bill during First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.

The Plaid leader said it was a "farcical personal attack".

"This was not an attempt to address the issues or questions I raised, but to draw a parallel that you believed would be personally hurtful," she said.

'Tone'

Ms Wood said local government secretary Alun Davies was "patronising and demeaning" to Bethan Sayed, Plaid AM for South Wales West, when he said on Tuesday: "Well, perhaps the Member doesn't wish to listen; perhaps that's why she's confused."

Mr Davies' was answering a question from David Rees regarding prisons.

The Plaid leader said a claim by Counsel General Jeremy Miles that Leanne Wood had "misunderstood" the agreement between the UK and Welsh governments on the Brexit bill failed "to respond to my question in a dignified and substantive manner".

"To respond to members in the chamber, especially the tone used towards women members, is not acceptable and must not be allowed to continue or develop," she added.

"I would appreciate you taking the time to outline to your cabinet what you believe to be appropriate behaviour."