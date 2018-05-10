Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ms Roberts has said she felt a "duty and responsibility" to take the case further

Suspending a Cardiff golfer from her club after she accused it of discriminating against women was "ridiculous", a UK minister has said.

Lowri Roberts spoke out about men being given prime tee times at Cottrell Park Golf Resort in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom agreed with Labour MP Kevin Brennan that her treatment was "an absolute disgrace".

Raising the case in the Commons, he called for a debate on discrimination against women in golf clubs.

Mr Brennan said: "My constituent Lowri Roberts wanted to play golf on a Saturday, was banned from doing so because she was a woman and when she complained in the media she has actually been suspended from the Cottrell Park golf course in the Vale of Glamorgan.

"Isn't that an absolute disgrace in this day and age?"

Mrs Leadsom replied: "I completely agree with you and I do encourage you to seek an adjournment debate so that you can see what more can be done to sort out this ridiculous kind of incident."

The club, at St Nicholas, has said it was not discriminating against women but said disciplinary action against a member had started.