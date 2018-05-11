Image copyright PA Image caption Advocates can speak out on behalf of older people and represent their interests

A "significant number" of older people in Wales cannot access independent advocacy services to help protect their rights, a review has found.

The Older People's Commissioner for Wales also said that key public services do not always understand that people have the right to advocacy.

Commissioner Sarah Rochira has called for action to remove such barriers.

The Welsh Government said it would keep working closely with the commissioner to improve advocacy services.

Ms Rochira, said: "Ensuring that older people have a strong voice so they can participate in and guide decisions being made about their lives in a meaningful way is key to delivering high quality services and the outcomes that people want and need.

"For some older people, the only way to achieve this will be with the support of an independent advocate who can represent their views and speak out on their behalf.

"But as my report shows, older people are often unaware that this kind of support is available and are often unable to access it, even in cases when they have a legal right to it, which is simply not acceptable."

Image caption Sarah Rochira says older people need a "strong voice" in decisions being made about their lives

Publishing the report, Making Voices Heard, Ms Rochira urged the Welsh Government, local councils and health boards to raise awareness of the services amongst older people and to directly offer advocacy to those living in care homes and being discharged from hospital.

Workforce training, better planning and data collection to identify gaps in provision are also called for.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Securing strong voice and control for individuals is one of our key principles, and is clearly reflected in the recent legislation and policy we have introduced.

"We welcome the report and will continue to work closely with the commissioner to improve the quality, consistency and availability of independent advocacy in Wales."