Image copyright Getty Images Image caption While the Welsh assembly is expected to back the Brexit Bill, the Scottish Parliament is not

The majority of Welsh assembly members are expected to give their consent to a controversial Brexit bill.

It follows the UK and Welsh governments reaching agreement on changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill after months of talks.

Labour, Welsh Conservative and UKIP AMs are expected to back the Welsh Government's position, while Plaid Cymru will vote against.

It comes as a majority of members of Scotland's parliament are expected to vote against the bill on Tuesday.

Welsh and Scottish ministers were working together against the bill before the deal - and the Scottish government remains opposed.

But UK and Welsh government sources have defended the deal and attacked the Scottish government's opposition to the agreement as "a nonsense".

The Scottish government says it has "been entirely consistent in public and in private".

The Welsh and Scottish first ministers had both called the UK government's original plans for the bill a "power-grab" as it would have meant powers in devolved areas, such as food labelling, currently operated by the EU in Brussels, would transfer directly to Westminster rather than to the devolved administrations.

In February, the UK government said it had made a "considerable" offer, which would see the vast majority of those powers returning to Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast while the rest temporarily stayed in London.

Although Welsh ministers said at the time the offer did not go far enough, following further discussions, they have reached agreement with the UK government on a different proposal.

Image caption Labour, UKIP and Conservative AMs are expected to vote for the Brexit bill, while Plaid Cymru will vote against it

It means consent of the devolved legislatures will be sought for any changes to the powers held in Westminster, but if talks become deadlocked, UK Parliament will have the final say.

It also stipulates the powers will be held in Westminster for up to seven years after the UK has left the EU on 29 March 2019.

A source close to the negotiations said: "It's incredible that the Scottish government are now giving the impression that there was never any prospect of them signing up to a deal of this sort and that it's a constitutional outrage."

They added that "a few weeks before the agreement, two options were on the table" and that the Scottish government preferred the option UK and Welsh government ministers eventually agreed upon.

"So the Scots walked away from the option they supposedly preferred," the source added.

'Problematic'

On that point, a Scottish government source said: "We were open to both, but I think the fundamental point that we've made ever since this bill was published is the issue of consent, that the Scottish Parliament has to agree.

"The mechanism for us is not really the issue, it's the issue of the consent of the parliament."

"The amendments themselves are extremely problematic because of the definition of a consent decision, which effectively means that if the Scottish Parliament votes to refuse consent, the UK government can in effect take that as a 'green light' to act anyway," the source added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon had initially worked together against the Brexit legislation

In an article in the Sunday Herald newspaper following the Scottish government's rejection of the deal, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that "if our principled stance means the SNP are the only or the last party standing, defending the founding principles of devolution, then so be it".

A source said: "It's a nonsense to pretend that the Scottish position is defending devolution.

"By insisting the Scottish Parliament should have an absolute veto on matters which have serious implications for the whole UK, they are attacking the whole basis on which devolution is built."

It is convention that AMs in Cardiff, and MSPs in Scotland, vote to give or refuse consent on Westminster legislation when it impacts devolution.

The motion for Welsh assembly members to give their consent to the Brexit bill comes on the same day most Scottish Parliament members will accept the Scottish government's recommendation to refuse it.

Labour MSPs will join the SNP and the Greens in opposing the bill.

Plaid Cymru Leader Leanne Wood said: "By uniting to refuse consent for the damaging EU Withdrawal Bill, our assembly could send a strong message to the Tory UK government that Wales will put up a fight and defend itself when its powers are threatened and people undermined."

"As things stand, Labour in London and in Scotland object to this Tory power grab, but Labour in Wales happily sign up to it," she added.